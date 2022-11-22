Headquarters of Hau Giang Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (DHG). In the third quarter, DHG recorded net revenue of 1.16 trillion VND, up 23% over the same period last year. (Photo: dhgpharma.com.vn) Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -



According to estimates of KIS Vietnam Securities Joint Stock Company, the pharmaceutical industry announced revenue of 10.9 trillion VND in Q3, up 12.7% over the same period last year and up 2.3% compared to the previous quarter.



Profit after tax reached 827 billion VND, up 29.8% over the same period last year and up 13.1% from the previous quarter. The current top five companies in the industry are Vimedimex Medicine and Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (VMD), Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation - Joint Stock Company (DVN), Hau Giang Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (DHG), Codupha Central Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (CDP) and TRAPHACO Joint Stock Company (TRA), accounting for more than 52% of total industry revenue.



In the third quarter, DHG recorded a net revenue of 1.16 trillion VND, up 23% over the same period last year; gross profit reached 578 billion VND, up 26%.



The enterprise recorded a profit after tax of 262 billion VND, up 30% compared to the third quarter of 2021, this is also the highest quarterly profit ever recorded by the company.



In the first nine months of 2022, DHG Pharma recorded net revenue of 3.35 trillion VND and profit after tax of 752 billion VND, up 15% and 24% respectively over the same period in 2021.



In the third quarter of 2022, TRAPHACO’s profit after tax increased by 8.5% over the same period last year, to nearly 77 billion VND.



In the first nine months of 2022, TRAPHACO recorded a net revenue of 1.8 trillion VND, up 14% over the same period last year.



Profit after tax of the enterprise reached 251 billion VND, up 28% over the same period last year.



After three quarters, Traphaco has completed 77.5% of the revenue plan and 87.8% of the profit plan.



Ha Tay Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (DHT) recorded net revenue of more than 491.5 billion VND in the third quarter of 2022, up 51% over the same period in 2021; gross profit was nearly 51 billion VND, up 94% over the same period last year. Profit after tax was 2.5 times higher than in the same period last year, reaching more than 23 billion VND.



In the nine months of 2022, this pharmaceutical company recorded a net revenue of more than 1.3 trillion VND.



Excluding other expenses, profit before and after tax reached more than 78 billion VND and nearly 63 billion VND respectively, both up 20% over the same period in 2021.



Pharbaco Central Pharmaceutical JSC No 1 (PBC) reported a profit after tax of nearly 25 billion VND, 3.5 times higher than the same period in 2021.



Accumulated in the first nine months of 2022, net revenue increased 13% total to over 750 billion VND and gross profit was over 155 billion VND, up 12%.



After deducting expenses, this company reported a profit before and after tax of nearly 44 billion VND and 40 billion VND, up 9% and 20% respectively over the same period in 2021. Imexpharm Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (IMP) reported Q3 revenue up by 63% over the same period last year, reaching nearly 418 billion VND and gross profit increased by 93% to more than 172 billion VND. Profit before tax was more than 72 billion VND, up to 89% and profit after tax also increased by 78%, reaching nearly 55.8 billion VND.



In the first three quarters of this year, the enterprise's net revenue increased by 25%, reaching more than 1.09 trillion VND, and profit before and after tax reached more than 197 billion VND and 155 billion VND, both increased by 27% over the same period in 2021.



Pharmedic Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (PMC) announced extraordinary results. The company's third-quarter revenue reached VNĐ121.6 billion, up 2.6 times over the same period in 2021.



Deducting taxes and fees, Pharmedic reported a profit after tax of nearly 20.4 billion VND, 6.8 times higher than 3 billion VND in the third quarter of last year.



In the first nine months of 2022, this pharmaceutical company achieved revenue of nearly 346 billion VND, up nearly 26% compared to 2021; profit after tax reached 60.4 billion VND, equivalent to an increase of nearly 50%.



After three quarters, Pharmedic has achieved nearly 73% of the revenue target and 83% of the profit target, respectively./.

