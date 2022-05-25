Business BIDV, ADB release report on Vietnam’s financial market The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on May 25 co-organised a workshop to announce a report on Vietnam’s financial market in 2021 and its 2022 outlook.

Business Gov’t asks for extension to bad debt programme The Government has asked for an extension to a pilot programme designed to handle bad debt from domestic financial institutions during a meeting of the National Assembly on May 24.

Business Mekong Delta eyes larger premium-quality rice areas to boost exports Mekong Delta localities are enlarging areas for the cultivation of premium-quality and fragrant rice varieties highly favoured by major markets in an effort to sustainably boost exports.