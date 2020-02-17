Phat Tich Pagoda, known as the cradle of Vietnamese Buddhism, is located on the southern side of Lan Kha Mountain in Phat Tich commune, Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province.

The ancient pagoda is famous for its beautiful architecture, serene landscape and sets of precious stone statues imbued with sculptures of the Ly Dynasty.

As recorded in ancient documents, Phat Tich Pagoda was built in the 7th century.

Among the remaining sculptures of the pagoda are five pairs of sacred animal that were recognized as the largest stone animal pairs in Vietnam.

Phat Tich Pagoda is famous as the cradle of Vietnamese Buddhism./.

VNA