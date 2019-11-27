Society Bodies of Essex lorry victims brought home The bodies of 16 out of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK, have arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi, on November 27 morning.

Society Friendship association helps strengthen Vietnam – RoK ties: PM The Korea – Vietnam Friendship Association (KOVIFA) has made significant contributions to the fruitful relations between the two countries in the past years, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 27.

Society Second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum opens in Hanoi The second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum opened in Hanoi on November 27, looking to optimize the power of the young intellectuals to realise the sustainable development goals.

Society 70th anniversary of India Constitution adoption marked The Indian Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony on November 26 marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the India Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.