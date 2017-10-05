Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (Photo: EPA/VNA)

– The Pheu Thai Party’s acting spokesman Anusorn Iamsa-ard on October 5 denied reports that former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra would form a government in exile in the United Kingdom.The reports are groundless and all Pheu Thai members want to support national order and reconciliation, he said.The statement came after Thailand’s authorities affirmed on October 3 the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had informed Bangkok that Yingluck left Dubai for the UK on September 11.The same day, Thai media cited Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon as saying that he did not have a secret meeting with Yingluck during his trip to the UK from September 12-15.A third arrest warrant was issued for Yingluck, this time for sneaking out of the country, police said on October 5.The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court issued the warrant for her failure to use an official border checkpoint to travel out of the country, Police Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said.Details of the warrant would be sent to police units nationwide, including all immigration checkpoints, he said.The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions issued the first on August 25, when she breached bail and failed to show up to hear the judgment in her rice scheme trial.The second bench warrant was issued on September 27 after the court sentenced Yingluck to five years in prison.-VNA