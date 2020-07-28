Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang province
Stilt houses in peaceful Phia Thap village (Photo: VNP)
Villagers dry the gourd leaves in the sun (Photo: VNP)
Dry the glue which is made from the gourd leaves (Photo: VNP)
One of the main materials for making incense is a yellow apricot tree (Photo: VNP)
Incense is considered the connection between real life and the spiritual world in Vietnamese culture. Making incense has become an indispensable cultural specificity.
The sticks are soaked four times in a flour mixture of sawdust and agarwood powder to create beautiful incense sticks (Photo: VNP)
The incense making craft of the Nung people has a long history. For Phia Thap villagers, making incense is not only portraying their national identity but is also associated with the custom of burning incense in Vietnam. In the photo: Drying the incense in the sun (Photo: VNP)
Although no one knows when the incense making craft began, this tradition has been handed down from generation to generation in the Nung community.(Photo: VNP)
More than 50 families in Phia Thap village are involved in this traditional craft (Photo: VNP)
Drying the incense in the sun (Photo: VNP)
If the weather is cloudy, it takes three days for the incense to dry (Photo: VNP)
The sticks are dyed red on the bottom half and dried again, before being tied into bundles (Photo: VNP)
The most time-consuming stage is drying the incense in the sun (Photo: VNP)