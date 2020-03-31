World Indonesia, Thailand take stronger actions against COVID-19 The Indonesian Government has decided to ban all arrivals and transits of foreign nationals into the country to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, a minister said on March 31.

World Thai government won’t let flag carrier collapse The Thai government will not allow flag carrier Thai Airways International (THAI) to collapse, according to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak who has also dismissed rumours of impending lay-offs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand maps out third stimulus package Thailand’s relevant agencies, including the finance ministry and central, bank are working to revise a new stimulus package in order to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worth more than 500 billion baht (15.3 billion USD).