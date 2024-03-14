Philippine Coast Guard combats illegal drug smuggling
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on March 14 that it will intensify monitoring measures to fight illegal drug smuggling.
A fisherman found 16 bricks of suspected cocaine along the shores of a barangay in Lingig, Surigao del Sur. (File photo from CARAGA POLICE dated May 1, 2019)Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on March 14 that it will intensify monitoring measures to fight illegal drug smuggling.
The order was issued by PCG Commandant Ronnie Gil Gavan after its force recovered 122.7 million pesos (2.2 million USD) worth of suspected cocaine in the waters off and shorelines of central and southern Philippines this month.
Gavan requested the personnel to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and strengthen local fishermen networks for enhanced anti-illegal drug operations and a more robust monitoring system in case of suspicious or unauthorised activities at sea.
On March 11, the Philippine National Police said it was strengthening the coordination with its foreign counterparts and conducting more patrols to curb drug smuggling.
In the Philippines, illegal drug smugglers often dump at sea the contraband, which could be washed up at seaside communities or end up in the nets of fishermen./.