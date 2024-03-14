World RoK promotes trade with ASEAN through free trade agreement The Republic of Korea (RoK) is promoting negotiations to improve the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to further benefit businesses.

World 2024 Indonesian Tourism Village Award launched The 2024 Indonesian Tourism Village Award (ADWI) has been launched as a programme aimed at appreciating tourism actors for their role in developing the economic and socio-cultural aspects of villages.

World Dien Bien Phu Victory - encouragement for national liberation movements: Brazilian scholar The Dien Bien Phu Victory had a strong impact on the struggle against colonialism of peoples around the world, according to General Secretary of the Brazil–Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro De Oliveira.

World Indonesia firm on election of future Jakarta governors: official The Indonesian government is firm on its stance that future Jakarta governors should be elected by Jakarta residents instead of being appointed by the central government, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has said.