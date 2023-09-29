Philippine crew member in distress brought ashore safely
Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Da Nang on September 29 safely brought ashore a Philippine crew member who met with an accident at sea.
Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Da Nang on September 29 safely brings ashore a Philippine crew member who meets with an accident at sea. (Photo: VNA)
The victim has been transported to a hospital in the city for treatment. He is now out of danger and receiving further medical care.
Previously, on September 28 afternoon, 51-year-old Rallos Rory Jerome, fell and struck his head into a metal wall, causing unconsciousness and a suspected traumatic brain injury, when his vessel DHT Sundarbans was en route from Huizhou port (China) to Singapore.
The ship's captain contacted the centre to request emergency rescue measures for the victim.
Upon receiving this information, the centre immediately instructed the vessel to redirect its course towards Da Nang, and simultaneously coordinated with relevant units to implement a rescue plan. It dispatched the specialised search and rescue vessel SAR 412 for duty.
SAR 412 approached DHT Sundarbans at around 10:57 am on September 29. Medical personnel of the Da Nang Emergency Centre urgently provided initial aid for the victim before transporting him to the mainland ./.