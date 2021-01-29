World National Party Congress opens new era for Vietnam’s development: Russian expert The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has all elements to become an important political event in Vietnam’s history, opening a new era for the nation’s development, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Nikolaevich Kolotov, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University.

World Int’l journalists affirm CPV’s role in Vietnam’s renewal achievements International reporters have affirmed the great role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in leading Vietnam to successes during its 35-year Doi Moi (renewal) process.

World Singaporean, Australian media highlight economic opportunities for Vietnam The Straits Times of Singapore on January 28 ran an article that views 2021 as a year of opportunity for Vietnam while the Australian Financial Review (AFR) said Vietnam has become an essential cog in the global supply chains.

World People at heart of Vietnam’s developmental success: South African paper The Diplomatic Society, a newspaper with printed and online versions popular in the diplomatic and political communities of South Africa, on January 28 published an article highly valuing 35 years of Vietnam’s innovative development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).