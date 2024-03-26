World Thailand warns against toy-shaped vape Thai Academics are warning about a new type of e-cigarette called "toy pods" which look like replicas of popular cartoon characters to target school and university students.

World 75% of Malaysian exports to EU affected by CBAM The European Union (EU)’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will impact 75% of Malaysia’s exports to the bloc, according to the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

World Thailand begins aid delivery to Myanmar Thailand started the delivery of aid to Myanmar on March 25, in a humanitarian initiative that seeks to pave the way for negotiations between the parties in the neighbouring country.

World Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on March 25 for about three minutes, throwing ash up to 2,500 meters above its peak, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.