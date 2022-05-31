World Japan agrees to hold summit with ASEAN next year A special ASEAN-Japan summit would be held in 2023 to discuss in-depth regional and international issues, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.

ASEAN ASEAN keen on bolstering trade, investment with Mexico A delegation of the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) paid a working visit to Guanajuato state, aiming to bolster trade and investment.

World Lao government asks agencies to foster exports The Lao government has instructed ministries to streamline procedures to facilitate trade and speed up freight transport and the export of goods, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Russian scholars praise ASEAN’s role, position Russian experts have highly valued the role and strategic position of ASEAN in the region and in the world, particularly given recent global fluctuations.