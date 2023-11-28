Philippine Government, New People’s Army agree to restart peace talks
The Philippine government and the New People’s Army (NPA) on November 28 announced that they have agreed to restart peace negotiations after a six-year hiatus with the aim of ending decades of armed strife.
The latest move is the result of the informal discussions between the two sides in the Netherlands and Norway since 2022.
The two sides agreed to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict, they said in their joint statement signed in Oslo on November 23, adding the peace talks will address deep-rooted socio-economic and political grievances.
Announcement on their negotiations came less than a week after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr issued an order granting amnesty to several insurgent groups, including former members of the NPA.
The conflict between authorities and the NPA has raged for over 50 years and killed more than 40,000 people.
Norway has facilitated the Southeast Asian country’s peace process for around 20 years./.