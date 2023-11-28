World Singapore steps up large-scale land reclamation Singapore is stepping up a coastal protection project coupled with the expansion of the offshore area to 800ha, which is twice the size of Marina Bay.

World Thailand prioritises to handle informal debt Thailand will give priority to tackle informal debt to revive the economy, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said at a press conference on November 28.

World New acting chairman of Indonesia’s anti-corruption body appointed Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 27 appointed Nawawi Pomolango as the acting chairman of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

World Singapore’s manufacturing output rebounds after year-long slump Singapore’s manufacturing output in October surpassed market expectations with a 7.4% year-on-year rebound after a year-long slump, thanks to growth in the key electronics industry, particularly semiconductors, the country's Economic Development Board (EDB) has reported.