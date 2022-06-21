Philippine Health Department warns of new COVID-19 wave
People in Manila get vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The continuous increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the Philippines signals the start of a new wave, according to the country’s Department of Health (DoH).
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Southeast Asian country is seeing a trend similar to what happened in September 2021 and January 2022.
The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 new cases.
The DOH recorded around 2,458 cases across the country last week, up 70 percent week-on-week.
The Philippines has seen four Covid-19 waves since the pandemic hit the country in January 2020. It has fully vaccinated over 70 million people./.