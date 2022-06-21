World Thailand invests 100 million USD to boot job market Thailand’s cabinet has approved a budget worth 3.5 billion THB (100 million USD) to hire more than 68,000 recent graduates and jobless people nationwide through BCG (bio-, circular and green) projects to kick-start the job market as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to subside.

World Thailand to resume trade deal talks with EFTA Thailand has announced the resumption of negotiations with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to improve trade, services and investments.