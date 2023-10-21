Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has ordered all military and department personnel to stop using artificial intelligence (AI) apps to create personal portraits online due to concerns about security breaches.

The Department of National Defence on October 20 confirmed the information but did not provide other details or the reason why the Defence Secretary issued the prohibition.



Teodoro warned against the use of a digital app that requires users to submit at least 10 pictures of themselves and then harnesses AI to create a digital person that mimics how a real individual speaks and moves.

According to him, such apps pose significant privacy and security risks, adding that the AI-powered application can be used to create fake profiles which can lead to identity theft and other malicious activities.



Teodoro also ordered all defence and military personnel to be vigilant in sharing information online, elaborating that their actions should adhere to the Philippines Defence Department’s values and policies./.