World Malaysian court finds ex-PM guilty of corruption Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven charges in his first corruption trial on July 28 involving millions of ringgit linked to state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

World Cambodia to monitor all inbound flights Cambodia will closely monitor flights to the countryafter announcing the cancellation of inbound flights from Malaysia and Indonesia from August 1.

World Cambodia’s national flag carrier ready for post-pandemic plans Cambodia’s national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air announced on July 28 that its business operations are optimistic and it has well prepared to strengthen domestic flights and expand international ones when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

World Vietnam calls for stronger protection of women in Afghanistan Vietnam called for strengthening protection of women and promoting their rights in Afghanistan, during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 27.