World Malaysia's ringgit expected to stabilize against US dollar from Q4 2023 The ringgit should start to strengthen against the US dollar from the second quarter of next year onwards and settle at the 4.40 level in the fourth quarter of 2023, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported, citing a note released by AmBank Research.

World Indonesia ready to shut down coal-fired power plants in 2027 Indonesia is ready to shut down coal-fired power plants, with a total capacity of 9.1 gigawatts, as early as in 2027, the country's Antara news agency reported, quoting Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

World Dinosaur fossil found in Cambodia A fossil unearthed on Koh Por island in Koh Kong province of Cambodia has been identified as the bones of a dinosaur, Hun Marady, director of provincial environment department was quoted by the country's Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) news agency as saying.

World Singapore economy forecast to grow slower in 2023 The Singapore economy is projected to slow further in 2023 amid growing challenges in the external environment, according to the latest report of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).