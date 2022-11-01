Philippine President inspects disaster-hit areas
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on November 1 conducted an aerial inspection over Bangsamoro, in the southern Philippines, hit by landslides triggered by tropical storm Nalgae.
The Philippine Office of Civil defence reported a total of 132 deaths as of the end of October 31.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, 110 people were killed, more than 100 others were injured and 33 were reported missing due to flooding and landslides. Most of the casualties from storm Nalgae, were in Bangsamoro because of rain-induced landslides in deforested areas.
The agency said the tropical storm affected over 2.4 million people, damaged 364 roads and 82 bridges, and caused power outages in many areas.
Nalgae is the second-most destructive storm to hit the Philippines so far this year, damaged 22 million USD worth of farm goods and 13 million USD worth of infrastructure./.