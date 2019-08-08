Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (Source: AFP/VNA)

– Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared that his country will never allow the US to deploy missile systems on its territory.Speaking before a gathering of Philippine-Chinese business leaders on August 6, he affirmed that although there exists the Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the US, he will bar the entry of foreign weapons, including nuclear arsenal in the country, as it is considered a violation of its Constitution.He added that he will not allow any foreign troops in his country.On August 2, the US formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia, which was signed by the former Soviet Union and the US back in 1987. After that, it is seeking deployment of its mid-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.On August 3, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that he wants to deploy an intermediate-range conventional missile system in the Asia-Pacific region within months.-VNA