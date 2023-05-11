World Cambodia introduces local products at 32nd SEA Games Cambodia is showcasing agricultural and industrial products under its “One Village, One Product” programme at Morodok Techo Stadium during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to advertise local products and find new markets.

World RoK boosts agriculture cooperation with Malaysia, Indonesia The Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Minister of Agriculture Chung Hwang-keun on May 11 began his trip to Malaysia and Indonesia to seek ways to boost cooperation in the agricultural and food industries and to ensure stable supply chains.

World ASEAN digital economy, finance have positive potential: Indonesian official Indonesia and other ASEAN countries' digital economy and financial ecosystem have a positive potential, Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI) Filianingsih Hendarta said on May 9 at the 2023 Indonesian Digital Finance Economic Festival (FEKDI) in Jakarta.

World Singapore expands green finance plan The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that to decarbonise the economy, Singapore will expand its focus, which is now solely on green finance, to the one that also includes transition finance by mapping out clear definitions, encouraging innovation and extending grants.