Philippine President urges developed countries to fulfil climate commitments
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has called on developed countries to fulfil their long-standing commitments on climate change and vowed that his country will take bold steps to transition to renewable and alternative energy technologies securely and sustainably.
Addressing the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo town of Indonesia, he held that developed countries have a moral obligation to support adaptation and mitigation efforts of the most vulnerable countries through technology transfer, capacity building, and climate financing to address loss and damage, and to achieve necessary breakthroughs for climate action at a global scale, according to a statement published by his Presidential Communications Office.
Although developing countries like the Philippines only account for less than 1% of global emissions, these countries bear the brunt of the devastating impacts of climate change, he pointed out.
Marcos also called for solidarity among the ASEAN members.
The Philippine President recommended that recognising a cleaner energy future is anchored on the supply of critical minerals, ASEAN should now start enhancing regional cooperation towards boosting the region's strategic industrial metals and minerals value chain./.