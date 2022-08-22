World Indonesia considers imposition of tax on nickel exports this year Indonesia may impose a tax on nickel exports this year, as the country, the biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, looks to refine more at home, according to President Joko Widodo.

World Indonesia collects millions of US dollars in crypto, fintech transaction taxes Indonesia’s tax compliance special staffer Yon Arsal has said the country has collected nearly 6.8 million USD each month since the imposition of crypto and fintech transaction taxes in May.

World Indonesia’s inflation likely to top 4% next year The high inflation rate in Indonesia is likely to continue in 2023, as Bank Indonesia (BI) projects that prices will remain at a high level.

World ASEAN Family Day 2022 held in Washington D.C. The ASEAN Family Day 2022 has been organised in Washington D.C., drawing the participation of nearly 200 ASEAN embassy members and their families, as well as representatives from the US Department of State.