World Indonesia enjoys largest trade surplus in history in April Indonesia's trade surplus hit a record high in April, surpassing its peak in last October amid soaring global commodity prices that boosted exports.

World Unvaccinated tourists not exempted from quarantine upon arrival in Cambodia Tourists who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be exempted from quarantine when entering Cambodia, according to the national press agency of Cambodia AKP.

World US officials speak on ASEAN - US Special Summit A US official has described the recent ASEAN - US Special Summit as a “tremendous success” while addressing a press briefing held by the Asia Pacific Media Hub of the US Department of State’s Bureau of Public Affairs on May 17.