World Gunman surrenders, all hostages released in Manila incident The Philippine police ended a hostage incident at the Greenhills V-Mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, on March 2 evening after convincing the gunman to free all the hostages and surrender himself to the authorities.

World Lao government warns public against COVID-19 fake news The Lao Ministry of Health has urged the public to get information about the COVID-19 from only reliable and official sources to avoid the snare of fake news.

World SARS-CoV-2 forces Thai footballers to play behind closed doors The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has announced that all domestic league matches scheduled for March will be played behind closed doors.

World Myanmar seizes drugs, equipment worth 27 million USD Myanmar soldiers swooped on several illicit drugs labs to seize nearly 27 million USD of narcotics, chemicals and equipment, military newspaper The Myawady said on March 2.