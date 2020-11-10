Philippines: 3 dead, 64 injured in prison riot
Three persons were killed, and 64 others injured in a prison riot in the Philippines on November 9, according to the country’s Department of Justice.
Jail guards inspect prisoners. (Photo from BuCor)
The Philippine Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said the riot erupted at 8:39 am (local time) in the New Bilibid Prison.
The case is under further investigation.
This is the second deadly riot to have occurred at the prison over the past month. Earlier on October 9, a similar riot claimed nine lives and injured seven others.
According to official statistics, the New Bilibid prison, located in the Metro Manila, was designed to hold 6,435 prisoners, but currently it holds up to 28,885 prisoners. Not only this prison, but all other prisons in the Philippines are suffering from overload./.