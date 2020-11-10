World Myanmar’s foreign trade tops 2 billion USD in October The total trade between Myanmar and foreign countries exceeded 2 billion USD in the first month of the fiscal year 2020-2021 beginning in October, the country’s Commerce Ministry said on November 9.

World RCEP hoped to sign by year-end: Singaporean diplomat Despite difficulties in organising meetings and gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN member countries have given a series of initiatives on the threshold of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Hanoi this week, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Catherine has said.

World ASEAN Secretary-General pins high hopes for 37th Summit outcomes Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi has pinned high expectations for the outcomes of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings scheduled for November 12-15.

World Former WTO Chief urges Thai gov’t to address inequality A former director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has imagined the future of Thailand, after COVID-19 crisis, in a seminar focused on decentralisation and inequality reduction, saying that democracy is being undermined by three factors.