At the clash (Photo: TopNew Philippines

– The Philippine military said 3 people, including a soldier, were killed and 7 other soldiers wounded when government forces clashed with some 30 Abu Sayyaf fighters in the jungles of Sulu province in the southern Philippines on August 29.



Brigadier General William Gonzales, the joint task force Sulu commander, said the 30-minute clash began at around 9:45 a.m. local time in a village near Patikul town and left two terrorists and a soldier dead.



Gonzales said troops were looking for the group that carried out the August 24 twin suicide bombing attacks in Jolo – the capital of Sulu – that killed 15 people and injured 74 others.



Jolo has long been a base for the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, a loose band of violent extremist groups in the southern Philippines./.