At the site of one of the accidents (Source: csmonitor.com)

- The Philippine Coast Guard said August 3 that at least seven people died while 13 others were missing after two ferry boats sank earlier the same day in the central Philippines.The coast guard said the boats named Che-Che and Keziah were transiting Farola Wharf in Iloilo to Jordan Wharf in Guimaras when they were battered by sudden strong winds and sank.The initial report showed that a total of 51 people were on both vessels. Che-Che was carrying 43 passengers and four crew members while motorboat Keziah had no passenger onboard but had four crew members.Search and rescue operations are underway.-VNA