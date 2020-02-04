Philippines: 80 people being monitored for suspected nCoV infection
Eighty people were being monitored for possible infection of the new coronavirus called 2019-nCoV in the Philippines as of February 3, said the country’s Department of Health.
The first confirmed novel coronavirus case in the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan city, has been isolated in Manila (Photo: philstar.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Eighty people were being monitored for possible infection of the new coronavirus called 2019-nCoV in the Philippines as of February 3, said the country’s Department of Health.
The number of suspected infections in the country had doubled overnight, from 36 on February 2, the department said.
On February 1, a Chinese tourist, who travelled to the Philippines from China’s Wuhan city, died from nCoV infection. He was the first nCoV-related death outside China so far. His female companion also tested positive to the virus.
Of the 80 suspected cases, the department said 67 were placed in isolation in hospitals while 10 have already been discharged but under strict monitoring.
The health department also affirmed that there is no human-to-human transmission case among local residents reported so far.
Since the first case of 2019-nCoV was reported in Wuhan last December, the virus has spread to over 20 countries and territories worldwide, claiming 425 lives in mainland China, one in Hong Kong (China) and one in the Philippines as of 15:30 February 4./.
The number of suspected infections in the country had doubled overnight, from 36 on February 2, the department said.
On February 1, a Chinese tourist, who travelled to the Philippines from China’s Wuhan city, died from nCoV infection. He was the first nCoV-related death outside China so far. His female companion also tested positive to the virus.
Of the 80 suspected cases, the department said 67 were placed in isolation in hospitals while 10 have already been discharged but under strict monitoring.
The health department also affirmed that there is no human-to-human transmission case among local residents reported so far.
Since the first case of 2019-nCoV was reported in Wuhan last December, the virus has spread to over 20 countries and territories worldwide, claiming 425 lives in mainland China, one in Hong Kong (China) and one in the Philippines as of 15:30 February 4./.