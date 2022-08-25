World Philippines reports three deaths from tropical storm Ma-On Tropical storm Ma-On caused at least three deaths and four injuries in the Philippines, the country's disaster agency reported on August 25.

World Singapore, Brunei enhance collaboration in energy, green economy Singapore and Brunei have pledged to deepen cooperation in the fields of energy, green economy, and food and medical supply resilience, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

World Indonesia optimistic about economic growth prospects in H3 Bank Indonesia (BI) projects national economic growth in the third quarter of this year to reach 5.5% year-on-year, higher than that of the second quarter along with continuing improvement in the domestic economy.

World Thailand has caretaker prime minister Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is now caretaker prime minister of Thailand while Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in cabinet in his role as defence minister, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on August 24.