People wear face masks in Quezon, Philippines (Source: xinhua/VNA)

– Secretary of Philippines Department of Finance Carlos Dominguez III on March 16 announced a 27.1 billion peso (526 million USD) spending plan for everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).The funds came from Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and a grant from the Asian Development Bank.Accordingly, the department will spend 3.1 billion peso buying more coronavirus test kits.Meanwhile, 14 billion peso was set aside to boost the tourism industry, 3 billion peso for scholarship programmes of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for displaced workers, and 2.8 billion peso aid for farmers.As many as 2 billion peso will be allotted to displaced workers, 1.2 billion peso set for Social Security System unemployment benefits, and 1 billion peso from the Department of Trade and Industry to finance small and medium enterprises affected by COVID-19 The Government Service Insurance System will also provide a loan programme for government workers and retirees.Funds from the government-owned and controlled corporations will be also mobilised to support airlines and the tourism industry./.