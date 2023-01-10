The Philippines' Ministry of Defence has been pushing to modernise the military and upgrade its outdated air and sea assets. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Presidential Office of the Philippines on January 9 announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has chosen a former military chief who led the country’s fight against the coronavirus as his new defense minister.

Carlito Galvez, 60, headed the Philippines’ COVID-19 task force and was the leader of the military's Western Mindanao Command in 2017.

He replaces Jose Faustino, whose resignation as acting defence chief was announced by the president’s office, without providing a reason.

Galvez, who served as armed forces chief in 2018, will be responsible for protecting the Philippines maritime territory and its exclusive economic zone.

The defence ministry has been pushing to modernise the military and upgrade its outdated air and sea assets./.