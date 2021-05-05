World Vietnam backs reconciliation, economic development efforts in Bosnia-Herzegovina Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, voiced Vietnam’s support for reconciliation and economic development efforts in Bosnia and Herzegovina when addressing a regular debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina on May 4.

World Vietnam, Australia cooperate in UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan Australia has supported Vietnam’s third rotation for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), airlifting Vietnamese defence members and equipment back to the home country, a move to consolidate the two countries’ bilateral ties.

World Singapore extends stay-home notice, Malaysia suspends travel bubble Singapore has decided to lengthen the stay-home notice (SHN) period for travellers from higher-risk countries or regions to 21 days, instead of 14 days, in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic continues developing complicatedly, with the presence of many new variants.

World International community criticise China's new moves in East Sea The international community has voiced protest against China's new moves in the East Sea, including its enforcement of a fishing ban that took effect on May 1 on the sea area covering part of the Gulf of Tonkin and Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and its continued deployment of ships to Bai Ba Dau (Whitsun Reef) in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.