Philippines: at least five killed due to Super Typhoon Noru
Five rescuers have died in the Philippines after Super Typhoon Noru hit the north of the country and the capital Manila, causing floods and forcing many to evacuate.
A man holds onto an umbrella to prevent it from being blown away by strong winds in Baseco, Philippines, on September 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Daniel Fernando, the governor of Bulacan province north of Manila, said five rescuers died while using a boat to help residents trapped in flood waters.
Noru hit the coast in Burdeos town in Quezon province before nightfall on September 25, then weakened. A total of 74,000 people were evacuated.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ordered the closure of schools, government agencies and the stock market until September 26. He also requested a rapid distribution of aid and necessities to the worst-affected areas.
With sustained winds of 195km/h and gusts of up to 240km/h on September 25, Noru is the strongest to slam the nation this year.
On September 26, the typhoon maintained its strength, moving to the west of the East Sea at 30 km per hour and packing 140 km per hour winds. On September 28, it is expected to make landfall in Vietnam’s central region./.