World Laos honours winners of writing contest on special relations with Vietnam Winners of a writing contest on special relations between Laos and Vietnam were awarded at a ceremony held in Vientiane on September 23.

World Thailand worries about weakening baht The Ministry of Finance will hold talks with the Bank of Thailand to discuss and delve into the factors behind the weakening baht, Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has said.

World Vietnam-Laos ties an invaluable asset: Lao newspaper The Lao News Agency’s Pathet Lao newspaper on September 22 published an article affirming the special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between Laos and Vietnam as an invaluable asset which has been inherited and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ people.

World NGOs launch Thai language programme for migrant workers Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Bangkok and neighboring provinces are initiating a programme to develop Thai language and computer literacy skills among migrant workers.