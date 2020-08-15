Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil over COVID-19 scare
The Philippine government on August 14 said it is imposing a ban on the importation of chickens from Brazil following reports of the coronavirus contamination of imported frozen food, including chicken wings from the South American country.
The World Health Organisation has said it sees no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food or packaging. (Photo: AP)
With the recent reports from China and in compliance with the country's Food Safety Act to regulate food business operators and safeguard Filipino consumers, the temporary ban on the import of chicken meat is imposed, the Department of Agriculture said in a statement.
It did not say how long the ban would be enforced. Brazil accounts for around 20 percent of the Philippines' poultry meat imports.
Despite the importation ban, the Philippines' Department of Agriculture assured the public that chicken products currently in the local market were safe to eat.
The World Health Organisation said on August 13 that there was no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 virus being spread by food or food packaging./.