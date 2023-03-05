World Thailand braces for busy March of festivals and events Thailand is gearing up for a busy month of festivals and events in March, with the return of many annual celebrations after a hiatus during the pandemic.

World Over 6,000 US soldiers take part in Cobra Gold exercise in Thailand Thousands of US soldiers have joined troops of Thailand and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a beach in Thailand for Cobra Gold, one of the largest annual military exercises in Asia

World Indonesia urges ASEAN to cooperate against fake news Indonesia, as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2023, has called on regional countries to cooperate in combating fake news and misinformation related to government.

World Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak acquitted of audit tampering The High Court of Malaysia on March 3 acquitted former Prime Minister Najib Razak of audit tampering, but he will continue to serve his 12-year prison term from another case.