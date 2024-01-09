Philippines bans poultry imports from Belgium, France
The Department of Agriculture (DA) of the Philippines announced on January 9 that the country has banned the import of poultry and poultry products, including wild birds, from Belgium and France due to the outbreak of bird flu in these European countries.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said that the import bans imposed on the European countries were necessary to prevent the possible entry of HPAI-H5N1 into the Philippines.
The Philippines will immediately stop the acquisition of both domesticated and wild birds from these countries, Laurel said, adding that the indefinite import bans also prevent traders from bringing in Belgian and French poultry products including poultry meat, day-old chicks, hatching eggs, and poultry semen into the Philippines starting January 8.
Belgium and France, which share a border, almost simultaneously reported bird flu outbreaks in domestic birds to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). Belgium submitted its report on December 1, 2023 while France on November 30, 2023.
Data shows that the Philippines’ import of poultry meat reached 426,620 metric tonnes valued at over 418 million USD in 2023, up 3.78 % compared to 2022. France and Belgium account for 0.01% and 0.59% of total imports, respectively./.
