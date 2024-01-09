World Thai cabinet supports clean air bill Thailand's cabinet endorsed a bill aimed at tackling the Southeast Asian nation’s poor air quality on January 9, clearing the way for the parliament to start debating the draft legislation.

World Thailand – destination for foreign film crews The number of foreign film productions in Thailand hit a record in 2023, according to Thai Minister of Tourism and Sport Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

World Malaysian PM reveals economic roadmap for 2024 In a recent address on the occasion of new year, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has provided a comprehensive overview of the country’s economic achievements in 2023 and outlined key priorities for 2024.

World Two separate strong earthquakes strike Philippines, Indonesia A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early morning of January 9 off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.