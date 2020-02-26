Philippines bans single-use plastics in Government offices
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines has banned single-use plastics, including plastic bags, straws, spoons and forks, in Government offices following a resolution which became effective on February 26.
The resolution was issued by Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Roy Cimatu, who is also chair of the National Solid Waste Management Commission.
Specifically, the ban covers plastic products such as plastic cups less than 0.2 millimetres in thickness, drinking straws, coffee stirrers, spoons, forks, knives, thin and translucent plastic bags, and thin-filmed bags lower than 15 microns.
The resolution is a major step to curb the use of single-use plastic items that pollute the country’s waterways, kill marine life and contribute to increasing solid waste, Cimatu said.
He stated that his ministry will craft specific guidelines for the implementation of the plastics ban, which forms part of the government's solid waste avoidance and minimisation strategy.
Cimatu added the Philippines produces 2.7 metric tonnes of plastic waste every year./.