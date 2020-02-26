World Thai gov’t expedites measures to stimulate economy: PM The Thai Prime Minister clarified, during the censure debate this week, that the government has expedited measures to stimulate the economy quickly and strengthen the foundations of the country.

ASEAN ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee holds 8th meeting The ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC) held its 8th meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 25.

World Cambodia extend foreigners’ stay at Angkor park The Cambodian government has decided to extend foreigners’ stay at Angkor Archeological Park in the northern province of Siem Reap, about 300km from the capital city of Phnom Penh.

World Cambodia expects to finalise FTA with China in November A free trade agreement (FTA) between Cambodia and China is expected to be finalised in November in a move to boost trade between the two countries, the Phnom Penh Post reported.