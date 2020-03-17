World Malaysia reports first death from COVID-19 Malaysia on March 17 announced the first death from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.

World APEC meetings in Malaysia postponed due to COVID-19 A series of meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum scheduled for April in Malaysia will be postponed till June due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Malaysia postpones pre-APEC meeting due to COVID-19 Malaysia has postponed a three-day meeting of finance and central bank officials from APEC countries that was scheduled for March 17-19 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government spokesperson said.

World Thailand at risk of economic depression in H1 due to COVID-19 Thailand is on course for an economic recession in the first half of this year, with its 2020 GDP being forecast to decrease 0.3 percent from the previous 1.8 percent as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC).