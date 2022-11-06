ASEAN Southeast Asian nations promote sub-region tourism The 6th meeting of tourism ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) in Cambodia on November 3 adopted a three-year action programme on tourism cooperation which further focuses on promoting the realization of 'Four Countries, One Destination”. ​

ASEAN Thailand: Naga officially approved as national mythical symbol The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Culture Commission to designate the mythical naga serpent as a national symbol of Thailand.

World Indonesia: 20.5 million MSMEs join digital ecosystem About 20.5 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have so far entered Indonesia’s digital ecosystem, said Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki.

World Thailand urged to beef up cooperation under mini-FTAs at APEC meetings Thailand can use the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting and the APEC CEO Summit, to step up cooperation under "mini-free trade agreements" (mini-FTAs) as part of efforts to brace for a global economic slowdown next year, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).