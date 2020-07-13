World Several earthquakes strike Indonesia Several earthquakes at over 5.0 magnitudes shook a number of areas in Indonesia on July 13, but there has been no report on loss of property and human lives.

World US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

World Indonesia’s retail sales plunge to lowest point since 2008 Indonesia’s retail sales index shrank by 20.6 percent in May, the biggest reduction since 2008, mostly due to plunging clothes sales and cultural and recreational spending, according to a survey by the Bank Indonesia (BI).

World Thailand plans human testing for COVID-19 vaccine in November Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a vaccine for the COVID-19 this November, a local official said on July 12.