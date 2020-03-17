World Bombings injure 18 people in southern Thailand Two bombs exploded in front of a government office in Thailand's southern Yala province on March 17, leaving 18 people injured. ​

World Cambodia, Indonesia offer financial support to SMEs, people Cambodia’s State-run Rural Development Bank has approved a 50 million USD credit package for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are operating in agriculture.

World Malaysia reports first death from COVID-19 Malaysia on March 17 announced the first death from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.

World Philippines becomes first country to suspend stock market due to COVID-19 The Philippine Stock Exchange has shut down trading starting March 17 until further notice, as part of the country’s effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).