Philippines closes all airports on Luzon to curb COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine Department of Transportation announced on March 17 that it will close all airports on Luzon island, starting from March 20.
Passengers planning to fly abroad from airports on Luzon will be allowed to travel for a period of 72 hours from the effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine on March 17 night.
A day earlier, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte asked all citizens on Luzon, including capital Manila, to stay at home for 30 days, amid the rising number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country.
On March 17, the Philippines confirmed 45 more infection cases, bringing the total number to 187./.
