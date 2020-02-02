World Cambodia: CPP Central Committee holds 42nd meeting The Central Committee of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party held the 42nd meeting of its 5th mandate at Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich centre on February 1-2.

World Indonesia issues decree on special economic zones Indonesian President Joko Widodo has recently issued a government’s decree on special economic zones (SEZs) in order to draw over 50 billion USD into them in the next decade.

World Thailand gives urgent support to tourism operators Thailand’s economic ministers on January 31 endorsed urgent aid measures for tourism operators battered by the coronavirus outbreak. According to local media, the measures include a soft-loan scheme and principal and interest payment suspension for six months by state-owned banks, including Krungthai Bank, Government Savings Bank and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.

World Foreign diplomats congratulate VN on fulfilling role of UNSC President Foreign ambassadors lavished praise on Vietnam as the country has successfully fulfilled its role as the rotary president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the first month of 2020.