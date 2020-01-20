Philippines cracks down on evacuation as volcano recharges
Philippine authorities on January 20 ordered a crackdown on visits to the danger zone around Taal volcano as scientists warned it could be "recharging" for a more powerful explosion.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Philippine authorities on January 20 ordered a crackdown on visits to the danger zone around Taal volcano as scientists warned it could be "recharging" for a more powerful explosion.
Speaking to the media, Undersecretary for the Department of Interior of the Philippines Epimaco Densing said not any evacuees are allowed to visit their homes within the 14-kilometre radius of the danger zone.
More than 110,000 people have taken refuge in evacuation centres since Taal burst to life a week ago, but many hard-hit towns have let residents back for hours each day to fetch items, feed livestock and clean up their houses.
However, seismologists have warned the volcano could imminently unleash a much bigger eruption.
Taal has erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries, most recently in 1977. The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of volcanoes girdling the Pacific Ocean
that is also prone to earthquakes./.
