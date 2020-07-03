World Foreign tourists to Indonesia plunge nearly 90 percent due to COVID-19 Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on July 1 that Indonesia had welcomed only 163,646 foreign tourist arrivals in May, a drop of 86.9 percent year-on-year, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

World US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

World Chinese firm to carry out 160-mln-USD logistics project in Cambodian capital China Good Cars Holding Ltd is looking for a strategic location for its proposed 160-million-USD modern heavy vehicle parking terminal on the outskirts of Phnom Penh to serve as a major gateway into the capital, the Phnom Penh Post reported on July 2.