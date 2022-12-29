World Malaysia’s economy forecast to expand 4-5% in 2023 The Malaysian economy is anticipated to start moderating due to impact of global economic instability in the first months of 2023, the country’s Department of Statistics (DOSM) said on December 29.

World Thai Cabinet approves new tax breaks for SMEs The Thai Cabinet has approved a set of new tax measures that include special corporate tax exemption for eligible firms, individual income tax deductions, and those to promote climate actions.