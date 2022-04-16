Death toll from storm Megi in the Philippines rises to 167 (Photo: https://www.lokmattimes.com/

Hanoi (VNA) - The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines caused by tropical storm Megi has risen to 167, with 110 still missing, the Philippine government reported on April 16.



According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the Philippines, 164 people died in the central region and three in the south of the Southeast Asian country.

Megi dumped rains in the central and southern regions of the Philippines before and after it hit land on April 10, inundating many areas and setting off landslides in Baybay City and Abuyog town in Leyte province.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on April 15 visited the devastated province and handed relief goods to the survivors. He conducted an aerial inspection of the villages buried by mudslides.



The central Philippines is in the typhoon alley and usually the gateway of typhoons to the country. Landslides and flash floods are common across the Philippines during the rainy season, especially when typhoons hit.



Each year, the country is affected by about 20 storms which cause heavy losses in economy, infrastructure and human lives. Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, the strongest in the country, left over 7,300 dead and missing./.