World Cambodia hands out over 23 million USD to the poor Cambodia’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation said it has completed transferring more than 23 million USD to poor people, covering over 530,000 households.

World ASEAN, Japan adopt COVID-19 economic resilience action plan Economic ministers in ASEAN member states and Japan approved the ASEAN - Japan Economic Resilience Action Plan at a virtual meeting chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on July 29, as part of the efforts to promote solidarity between the two sides in combating COVID-19.