Philippines' digital economy valued at 32 billion USD in 2021
The Philippines' digital economy amounted to 1.87 trillion pesos (32 billion USD), up 7.8% from 2020, as per data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
Manila (VNA) - The Philippines' digital economy amounted to 1.87 trillion pesos (32 billion USD), up 7.8% from 2020, as per data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
The agency said the digital economy contributes 9.6% to the country's gross domestic product last year.
Of the total digital transactions in 2021, digital-enabling infrastructure made up a lion’s share of 79.6%; e-commerce contributed 17.6%, while digital media or content constituted 2.8%.
The PSA said the strict quarantine restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 highly impacted e-commerce transactions, particularly in accommodation, transport, and other tourism-related activities.
Employment in digital-enabling infrastructure recorded the highest share in 2021, with 76.9%, followed by e-commerce (20.7%) and digital media or content (2.4%)./.
The agency said the digital economy contributes 9.6% to the country's gross domestic product last year.
Of the total digital transactions in 2021, digital-enabling infrastructure made up a lion’s share of 79.6%; e-commerce contributed 17.6%, while digital media or content constituted 2.8%.
The PSA said the strict quarantine restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 highly impacted e-commerce transactions, particularly in accommodation, transport, and other tourism-related activities.
Employment in digital-enabling infrastructure recorded the highest share in 2021, with 76.9%, followed by e-commerce (20.7%) and digital media or content (2.4%)./.