Philippines extends entry ban on foreigners amid COVID-19 spikes
The Philippines will extend its entry ban on foreigners until April 30, as the number of reported coronavirus cases remains high, the government announced on April 16.
The Philippines will extend its entry ban on foreigners until April 30, as the number of reported coronavirus cases remains high, the government announced on April 16. (Photo: Reuters)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines will extend its entry ban on foreigners until April 30, as the number of reported coronavirus cases remains high, the government announced on April 16.
The ban, which started on March 22, was initially set to be lifted on April 21. But it will be prolonged by more than a week as the Southeast Asian country has seen on average around 10,000 new daily infections this week.
Under the ban, foreigners are prohibited from entering the Philippines, though there are several exceptions.
These include diplomats, foreigners engaged in medical services, foreign seafarers working for cargo ships, foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them, and others with humanitarian cases.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement the ban doesn't apply to foreign nationals with valid entry exemptions issued by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs prior to March 22.
The country has recorded 904,285 cases, including 15,594 deaths, as of April 15./.