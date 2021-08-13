World French association calls for support for Vietnam’s AO/dioxin victims The Le Monde newspaper of France has recently posted an article of the Collectif Vietnam-Dioxine association, calling on French politicians and the international community to support victims of Agent Orange (AO) in Vietnam and designate a day in commemoration of the victims.

World Russian opinion appreciates Vietnam’s initiatives related to maritime security The Russian opinion has had positive evaluation on three proposals made by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the virtual United Nations Security Council (UNSC) High-Level Open Debate, held on August 9, to effectively respond to maritime security challenges.