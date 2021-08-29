World Fourth annual meeting of ASEAN Smart Cities Network to be held on August 30 The fourth annual meeting of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) will be held in the form of videoconference on August 30 with the participation of 26 member cities, representatives from ASEAN countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and partners.

World RoK, Thailand enhance collaboration in future industries, health care The top diplomats of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand on August 27 agreed to intensify cooperation in future industries, health care and green technologies during their talks in the Southeast Asian country, according to the RoK Foreign Ministry.

World Indonesia to reach trade balance with China by 2024: Trade minister The trade deficit between Indonesia and China is forecast to balance by 2024 thanks to an increase in exports of manufactured products, said Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi.