Philippines garment exports projected to hit 2 billion USD this year
Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippines’ exports of garments and hard goods could reach 2 billion USD in 2021 as local garment factories expect to receive up to 500 million USD worth of new orders from global fashion brands.
President of the Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines (FOBAP) Robert Young said the group has been getting export orders and inquiries for garments and apparel from foreign buyers, including Zeeman Europe, Walmart and TJ Maxx in the US, as well as Hudson’s in Canada.
Young estimates that the additional orders may create about 10,000 to 20,000 jobs in factories located in Metro Manila and Cebu.
To support export activities, he called on the government to ease the community quarantine level.
He also said that factories should have access to loans to allow them to open and operate./.
